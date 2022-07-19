QC eyes relocation of residents near waterways

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The local government of Quezon City is planning to relocate its citizens living in danger areas and near waterways, an official said Thursday.

This comes after a number of families from Barangay Tatalon sought assistance from the government after they fell victim to flash floods over the weekend.

“Unang-una po sa priority po talaga ng Lungsod Quezon ay ang pagtulong po sa National Housing Authority sa pag-relocate po nung mga pamilya living along the danger areas or those along the waterways,” said Bianca Perez, research and planning section chief of the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

(One of Quezon City's top priorities is working with the National Housing Authority to relocate families living along danger areas or those along waterways.)

Aside from this, Perez said they are working with the University of the Philippines in coming up with a drainage masterplan for the city.

“Talaga pong katuwang natin ang best scientists in the country, para po unawain yung daluyan ng tubig at yung behavior po ng pagbabaha sa mga lugar na ito, na nakita po natin na mababa po at low-lying po ang ating mga lugar, may mga obstructions po sa mga daluyan ng tubig at ang mga ineffective o hindi na po epektibong drainage structures, tulad ng mga imburnal na laging barado ng basura at mga drainage canal na masyado nang maliit.”

(We are working with the country's best scinetists to undetrstand the city's waterways and flooding behavior. We have seen that there are low-lying areas in the city, there are obstructions to the flow of water and there are drainage structures that are no longer effective, like small drainage canals.)

She also said that they are working on clearing encroachments in the city’s waterways, building dikes, and widening drainages to prevent flooding in the city.

Declogging operations are also done regularly in Quezon City, she noted.

Perez also said they are working on improving waste management in the city.

“Kasama po ito sa mga pag-uusap namin sa barangay, na binaba rin po natin sa mga residente na palakasin po natin ang mga community efforts natin sa paglinis ng ating kapaligiran,” she said.

(We are working with barangays and residents to strengthen our community efforts to clean our surroundings.)

The official also said they will send help to the victims of the recent victims of flash floods.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the city government will extend assistance to the two victims whose bodies were found in Parkway Village in Barangay Apolonio Samson and in Barangay Bahay Toro.

“Taos-puso tayong nakikiramay sa pamilya at mahal sa buhay ng dalawa nating residente na nasawi sa kasagsagan ng malakas na pag-ulan at biglang pagbaha nitong Sabado,” Belmonte said.

(We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of our two residents who dies in the flood.)

--TeleRadyo, 19 July 2022