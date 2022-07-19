Home  >  News

Provincial bus operators naghahanda sa full face-to-face classes

Posted at Jul 19 2022 12:32 PM

Pinaghahandaan na ng grupo ng provincial bus operators ang nalalapit na pagbabalik ng full face-to-face classes sa Nobyembre.

Ayon kay Alex Yague, executive director ng Nagkakaisang Samahan ng Nangangasiwa ng Panlalawigang Bus sa Pilipinas Inc., nagagamit na nila ang kanilang mga terminal sa loob ng Metro Manila simula noong Abril 29.

Pangamba lang ng grupo, maaaring magpapalipat-lipat ng sakay ang mga estudyante dahil sa pinutol-putol na ruta.

"Kung babaguhin nila ng permanente 'yung mga ruta namin maaapektuhan ang mga estudyante na kailangan mga 2 sakay, 3 sakay bago sila makarating sa kanilang paaralan," ani Yague sa panayam sa TeleRadyo, Martes.

Dagdag niya, "Ang mga ruta na 'yan pinag-aralan nang mabuti ng ating mga nakaraang administrasyon para maserbisyuhan ang ating mga kababayan galing probinsiya."

Magpupulong ang grupo at ang Department of Transportation sa Hulyo 21 tungkol sa mga problemang pangtransportasyon.

"Inaasahan namin na magkakaroon kami ng magandang dialogue at maipaliwanag namin kung ano 'yung mga problema namin at matugunan ng bagong pamahalaan," ani Yague.
