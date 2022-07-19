Home  >  News

Ilang guro, eksperto sang-ayong repasuhin ang K-12 system

Posted at Jul 19 2022 08:27 PM

Sang-ayon ang maraming guro at education experts na napapanahon nang muling suriin ang K-12 program, lalo't lumalabas sa isang survey na halos kalahati ng mga Pilipino ang hindi kuntento sa sistemang ito. Tingin ng ilang eksperto ay kailangang pagtuunan ng pansin ang kalidad ng edukasyon pati na ang kasanayan na dapat matutunan ng mga estudyante. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 19 Hulyo 2022

