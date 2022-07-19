Home > News Ilang guro, eksperto sang-ayong repasuhin ang K-12 system ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 19 2022 08:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Sang-ayon ang maraming guro at education experts na napapanahon nang muling suriin ang K-12 program, lalo't lumalabas sa isang survey na halos kalahati ng mga Pilipino ang hindi kuntento sa sistemang ito. Tingin ng ilang eksperto ay kailangang pagtuunan ng pansin ang kalidad ng edukasyon pati na ang kasanayan na dapat matutunan ng mga estudyante. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Martes, 19 Hulyo 2022 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news education basic education K-12 K-12 review Pulse Asia survye Philippine Business for Education SeQURE Education Movement Department of Education /entertainment/07/19/22/watch-lyric-and-beat-stars-perform-songs-from-series/news/07/19/22/depleted-supply-of-beep-cards-anticipated-due-to-global-chip-shortage/sports/07/19/22/bowling-legend-bong-coo-named-as-psc-commissioner/video/news/07/19/22/babae-sugatan-sa-pagguho-ng-lupa-sa-taguig/sports/07/19/22/pldt-fuels-semis-bid-with-5-set-win-against-petro-gazz