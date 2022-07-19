Watch more News on iWantTFC

The administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. should review and reject the war on drugs of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippine Coalition for the International Criminal Court (PCICC) said.

In a statement issued July 17, the civil society group also called on Marcos Jr. to allow UN Special Rapporteurs to visit the Philippines, cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s probe on the drug war, and investigate drug war deaths within his first 100 days in office.

“For every new administration, it means it’s a fresh start. And this is the reason that one of the things that we are asking the new administration, through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is to review and reject the bloody war on drugs,” said the group’s co-convenor Atty. Ray Paolo Santiago.

“We are not against any drug campaign. What we are against is a drug campaign that actually kills rather than rehabilitates drug users and those who are involved in drugs,” he added.

The lawyer said he hoped the Marcos administration would change how the anti-narcotics crackdown is conducted.

Santiago also urged government to help ensure the safety of drug war victims and their families who want to file cases against erring policemen.

“Again, if the victims actually come out here and they feel that they are safe, again, then well and good. Whether they’re going to come out or not, I’m not sure yet... Even if you have new leadership, at times, those who maybe within the bureaucracy who might not be, you know, so straight, who may be involved in all of this, might still be there,” said the lawyer.

“If they (victims) don’t feel safe, if they don’t feel that their rights are going to be protected, if they feel vulnerable in terms of their own physical safety, then they might still not be able to come out,” he noted.

More than 6,000 people have been killed under Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign based on police data, but human rights groups claim it could go up to "a high of 30,000."

Prosecutor Karim Khan recently asked the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber to allow his office to resume its probe into the drug war despite a request from the Philippine government to defer it.

Marcos in January said he did not see any need for the ICC to probe alleged crimes against humanity in the Philippines as the country was "perfectly capable" of investigating on its own.

— ANC, 19 July 2022