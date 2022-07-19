Home  >  News

Dagdag-baha na dulot ng infra projects inaayos ng mga ahensiya

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2022 08:56 PM

Aminado ang Department of Public Works and Highways na may proyekto silang nakakadagdag sa pagbaha sa Metro Manila, lalo na tuwing tag-ulan. Gayunman, tinitiyak ng ahensiya na may koordinasyon sila sa MMDA at mga LGU para maiwasan o mabawasan ang pagbaha. Nagpa-Patrol, Doris Bigornia. TV Patrol, Martes, 19 Hulyo 2022. 

