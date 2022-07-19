Dagdag-baha na dulot ng infra projects inaayos ng mga ahensiya

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Aminado ang Department of Public Works and Highways na may proyekto silang nakakadagdag sa pagbaha sa Metro Manila, lalo na tuwing tag-ulan. Gayunman, tinitiyak ng ahensiya na may koordinasyon sila sa MMDA at mga LGU para maiwasan o mabawasan ang pagbaha. Nagpa-Patrol, Doris Bigornia. TV Patrol, Martes, 19 Hulyo 2022.