Senate eyes passing 10 economic measures in August: Majority Leader

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Senate aims to pass 10 measures to strengthen the Philippine economy, Majority Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri said on Monday.

These measures include proposed amendments of the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, Foreign Investments Act, and Public Services Act, among others, he said.

"Hopefully by next month of August, matatapos na po natin (we'll finish these)," the senator said in a televised public briefing.

The Senate also pledged to President Rodrigo Duterte that it would approve the proposed Department of Overseas Filipino Workers in August or September, he said.

Other "pet bills" by lawmakers concern additional benefits for solo parents, the postponement of the Bangsamoro region's 2022 elections, and higher age for statutory rape, Zubiri said.

Senators, he said, would hold a caucus after President Duterte’s sixth and last State of the Nation Address next Monday.