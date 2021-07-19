Senate eyes passing 10 economic measures in August: Majority Leader
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 19 2021 03:08 PM
economy, COVID economy, economy businesses, Senate, Senate bills, laws, Duterte, Duterte laws, Duterte Congress, Duterte SONA, SONA 2021
- /entertainment/07/19/21/toni-gonzaga-recalls-most-difficult-challenge-as-pbb-housemate
- /sports/07/19/21/tokyo-olympic-beds-are-sturdy-ioc-says-after-anti-sex-report
- /video/news/07/19/21/ika-3-vaccination-site-ng-san-juan-city-binuksan-na
- /entertainment/07/19/21/concert-review-vice-ganda-gandemic
- /tfc-news/home/07/19/21/hanapbuhay-ng-mga-pinoy-sa-south-korea-apektado-ng-covid-19-4thwave-restrictions