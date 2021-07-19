Home  >  News

Law experts to Duterte: PH vice president not immune from lawsuit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 19 2021 10:24 PM

Several law experts counter President Rodrigo Duterte's claim that vice presidents are immune from lawsuit.

One professor points out, even the current vice president got sued. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 19, 2021
