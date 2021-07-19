Duterte to bring 'sacks of cash' for 2022 polls? He means he'll raise funds for allies: spox

Watch more on iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte meant to say that he would raise funds for his allies in the 2022 elections, when he said over the weekend he would bring "sacks of cash," his spokesman said on Monday, following criticism of the remark.

Duterte on Saturday told members of his political party PDP-Laban, "Talagang pupunta ako city por city, province por province, kakampanya ko kayo... At saka magdala ako ng maraming pera, por sako kung mayroon."

(I will go to every city, every province to campaign for you. And I will bring lots of cash, by the sack, if available.)

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate said Duterte's remark "shows that his clique is creating an enormous war chest in the run up for the 2022 elections using public funds and resources."

But Duterte spokesman Harry Roque said, "Of course he knows it’s illegal to use public funds for partisan purposes. But there is no prohibition in the Omnibus Election Code to raise funds from private individuals for the candidacies of individuals."

"That’s what the President meant. It’s an assurance to his party-mates that no only will he physically campaign for them, he will also raise funds for them," he said in a press briefing.

"Unfortunately, democracy can be very expensive," added Roque.