Duterte haharap sa disqualification case kung itutuloy ang VP bid: abogado

Posted at Jul 19 2021 07:49 PM

Maaaring maharap sa disqualification case si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sakaling ituloy niya ang planong tumakbo sa pagka-bise presidente sa 2022 para umano makaiwas sa mga kasong posible niyang kaharapin pagbaba niya sa puwesto, ayon sa isang election lawyer. Nagpa-Patrol, Adrian Ayalin. TV Patrol, Lunes, 19 Hulyo 2021

