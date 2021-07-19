Zubiri says to team up with Legarda, Escudero, 3 senators in 2022 elections
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 19 2021 04:37 PM
2022 elections, Halalan 2022, Senate elections, Loren Legarda, Chiz Escudero, Win Gatchalian, Joel Villanueva, Richard Gordon, politics
- /video/life/07/19/21/mobile-graduation-grade-6-students-maligaya-elementary-school-surigao-del-sur
- /overseas/07/19/21/kauna-unahang-pulis-na-pinay-sa-canada
- /sports/07/19/21/glutagence-takes-down-pacific-water-for-historic-wnbl-win
- /entertainment/07/19/21/actor-josh-colet-vj-dani-mortel-get-engaged
- /sports/07/19/21/filipino-olympian-profile-boxer-irish-magnos-road-to-tokyo-began-in-rice-fields