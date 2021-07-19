Zubiri says to team up with Legarda, Escudero, 3 senators in 2022 elections

Watch more on iWantTFC

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri said on Monday he would run with a "performance team" when he seeks re-election in the Senate in 2022.

The team will include former senators Loren Legarda and Chiz Escudero, and Senators Win Gatchalian, Joel Villanueva, and Richard Gordon, he said.

"Pinag-usapan namin ito (we have talked about this), we’ll run as a team. It’s a performance team," Zubiri said in a televised public briefing.

"Iyong performance po namin ang ipapakita sa taong bayan, kung masaya ba po sila sa mga nagawa naming batas at panukala," he added.

(We will show our performance to the public, whether or not they are with the laws and proposals we made.)