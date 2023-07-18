SONA 2023: Ginhawa sa commuters isyu sa gitna ng transport projects

Watch more on iWantTFC

Pagbibigay-prayoridad sa transportasyon ang isa sa mga pinatutukan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa kaniyang unang State of the Nation Address. Ito'y matapos niyang manahin ang ilang mga proyekto at problema sa transportasyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Martes, 18 Hulyo 2023.