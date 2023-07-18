Home  >  News

SONA 2023: Ginhawa sa commuters isyu sa gitna ng transport projects

Posted at Jul 18 2023 08:29 PM

Pagbibigay-prayoridad sa transportasyon ang isa sa mga pinatutukan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa kaniyang unang State of the Nation Address. Ito'y matapos niyang manahin ang ilang mga proyekto at problema sa transportasyon. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Martes, 18 Hulyo 2023. 

