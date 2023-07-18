Home  >  News

Filipinos in southern US find ways to keep cool amid searing heatwave

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2023 10:37 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipinos in the southern United States are finding ways to keep cool amid a searing heatwave. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 18, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   United States   overseas Filipinos   heatwave  