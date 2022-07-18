Home  >  News

ICC asks PH gov't to comment on bid to resume probe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2022 11:32 PM

The International Criminal Court asked the Philippine government to comment on the tribunal's request to resume its investigation of the country's bloody drug war.

The possible resumption of the probe is strongly opposed by the chief architect of the controversial anti-narcotics campaign. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 18, 2022
 
