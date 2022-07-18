Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Banaue, Ifugao nakaranas ulit ng baha

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2022 08:45 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Binaha na naman ang ilang lugar sa Ifugao. Nagdulot naman ng matinding trapiko ang malakas na ulan sa ilang lugar sa Cebu. Nagpa-Patrol, Harris Julio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 18 Hulyo 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   rehiyon   regions   regional news   Banaue   Ifugao   baha   panahon   Cebu  