Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

2 babae hinihinalang natangay ng baha, nalunod sa QC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 18 2022 08:24 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Tambak ng basura ang tumambad sa ilang bahagi ng Quezon City matapos ang malakas na buhos ng ulan at pagbaha noong weekend. Dalawang magkaibigang babae naman ang nasawi matapos malunod sa flash floods sa lungsod. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeff Canoy. TV Patrol, Lunes, 18 Hulyo 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   baha   ulan   panahon   Quezon City  