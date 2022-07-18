2 babae hinihinalang natangay ng baha, nalunod sa QC
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 18 2022 08:24 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, baha, ulan, panahon, Quezon City, TV Patrol
- /entertainment/07/18/22/wil-dasovich-introduces-carla-humphries-to-his-family
- /video/sports/07/18/22/makasaysayan-filipinas-wagi-sa-aff-womens-championship
- /video/news/07/18/22/bus-operators-ng-edsa-carousel-2-buwan-nang-di-nababayaran
- /life/07/18/22/pampanga-among-worlds-unsung-food-destinations
- /news/07/18/22/govt-eyes-challenging-icc-probe-on-drug-war-solgen