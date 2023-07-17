Home  >  News

Parts of SCTEX closed for safety inspection amid heavy rains

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 17 2023 10:49 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Severe weather in the Philippines has led to the death of a teenager and the closure of a portion of a Luzon expressway. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 17, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Occidental Mindoro   SCTEX   weather   heavy rains  