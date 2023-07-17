Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The employer of an overseas Filipino worker, whose "decomposing body" was found dead at a pier in Hong Kong, was not a person of interest in their death, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday.

The OFW, who worked as a household helper, was found floating near a pier in Hong Kong last week, according to authorities.

"As far as we know, the employer is not a person of interest in this case," DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Raymond Cortes told ANC's "Headstart."

Cortes earlier said that relatives of the OFW asked authorities to keep the incident "a little private."

"Requested po ng pamilya to keep it a little private, kung kaya't hindi po nare-release 'yung pangalan ng namatay at 'yung employer po," he said.

(The family requested to keep it a little private, so the name of the deceased and the employer are not being released.)

Joggers first saw the rotting corpse of the OFW on July 13, the DFA official said.

CAUSE OF DEATH

"There is still no official cause of death, but foul play is hopefully not in the picture," Cortes said.

"The police are not looking at any of that sort of incriminating circumstance for the death of our overseas Filipino. But nonetheless, we still await the official results. And we hope that once these are available, this will be made known to the family," he added.

According to Cortes, the Hong Kong government and its law enforcement authorities are coordinating with the Philippine government to ensure a thorough investigation.

The employer has vowed to release benefits and salaries of the OFW, Cortes said, including the "speedy sending" of the remains.