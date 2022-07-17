Home  >  News

Ilang school service operator nag-aalangang magbalik-serbisyo sa pasukan

Posted at Jul 17 2022 08:13 PM | Updated as of Jul 17 2022 08:14 PM

Pinag-iisipan pa ng ilang operator ng school service kung magbibiyahe pa sa pagbabalik ng face-to-face classes. Umaapela pa rin kasi ang mga private school na payagang ituloy ang hybrid setup. Nagpa-Patrol, Anjo Bagaoisan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 17 Hulyo 2022

