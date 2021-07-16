Home  >  News

PDP-Laban feuding factions gather separately ahead of party election

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 17 2021 02:37 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The feuding factions of the Philippines' dominant political party gather separately ahead of a crucial party election. On one side, a group loyal to PDP-Laban president and senator Manny Pacquiao. The party's grassroots leaders say they stand with Pacquiao against the faction allied with party chairman President Rodrigo Duterte. Tonight's Top Story in this exclusive from Sherrie Ann Torres. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 16, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PDP-Laban   PDP-Laban factions   Manny Pacquiao   Rodrigo Duterte  