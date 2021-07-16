PDP-Laban feuding factions gather separately ahead of party election

Watch more on iWantTFC

The feuding factions of the Philippines' dominant political party gather separately ahead of a crucial party election. On one side, a group loyal to PDP-Laban president and senator Manny Pacquiao. The party's grassroots leaders say they stand with Pacquiao against the faction allied with party chairman President Rodrigo Duterte. Tonight's Top Story in this exclusive from Sherrie Ann Torres. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 16, 2021