DOH: Seniors, persons with comorbidities must remain focus of vaccination

MANILA—The Department of Health wants to focus on getting high-risk individuals vaccinated first before moving on to the next vaccination category.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said only 13 percent of senior citizens have been vaccinated, while 15 percent of those vaccinated are persons with comorbidities.

Vergeire did not say, however, if they were vaccinated for just the first dose or both doses of the vaccine.

“Sa ngayon ’pag tiningnan natin, gusto natin tutukan ang A2 at A3 ang mga senior at mga may comorbidity almost 13 percent ang nababakunahan and may comorbidities, 15 percent,” Vergeire said.

(When we look at the current situation, we want to focus on the A2 and the A3 categories, the seniors and the ones with comorbidities, are at 13 percent and 15 percent, respectively.)

“Gusto muna natin makapagbakuna ng mas madaming number (We need to add to those numbers). We need to reach at least 50 percent,” she added.

The vaccination program at the moment covers until the A5 category, or indigent communities.

Vaccination for the general population was earlier set by authorities to start in August.