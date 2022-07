Watch more News on iWantTFC

A congressional probe is sought by three progressive Philippine lawmakers into alleged abuses at a state-run school for the arts. A resolution filed by France Castro, Arlene Brosas, and Raoul Manuel insists the harrowing allegations merit a full-blown and impartial House inquiry. The National Bureau of Investigation inspected the Laguna-based school and received statements from witnesses on Friday. Niko Baua has this exclusive. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 15, 2022