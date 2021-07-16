UP dapat ipaliwanag paano pinili ang mga bagong freshman: CHED

Watch more on iWantTFC

Hindi tulad ng mga nagdaang taon, wala ang nakagisnang entrance exam ng University of the Philippines dahil sa pandemya. Kaya sabi ng Commission on Higher Education, dapat maipaliwang nang mabuti ng UP ang naging batayan sa pagpili ng mga nakapasang estudyante. Nagpa-Patrol, Arra Perez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 16 Hulyo 2021