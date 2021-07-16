PRC eyes online licensure exams this year

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Professional Regulation Commission said on Friday it is planning to roll out online licensure exams before the end of the year, as an added safeguard against COVID-19.

The PRC keeps examinees safe from the novel coronavirus by requiring them and proctors to take COVID-19 tests or complete a 14-day quarantine before the examination. The commission also increased testing venues to limit crowds, said PRC Chairman Teofilo Pilando Jr.

“Idinadagdag rin namin iyong convenience ng technology kaya hopefully baka makapag-conduct kami ng computer-based licensure examination bago matapos ang taon na ito,” he said in a televised press briefing.

(We are also adding the convenience of technology, so hopefully, we can conduct the computer-based licensure examination before this year ends.)

“Although in some parts of examinations kasi may mga examination na may mga oral portions, lalo na sa mga examinations na kino-conduct namin overseas, inumpisahan na rin namin na gumamit ng virtual instead na face-to-face conduct ng mga oral examinations.”



(Although there are oral portions in some examinations, especially those we conduct overseas, we have started to use virtual platforms instead of conducting these face to face.)

The COVID-19 pandemic last year forced the cancellation of some PRC exams, which were rescheduled this 2021.

But heightened restrictions in the first half of this year also prompted the postponement of 32 examinations, said Pilando.

“Hindi natin naaabot iyong gusto nating number of examination,” he said. “At any rate, karamihan naman ng mga ito ay na-move sa second half ng taong ito. Hopefully we’ll be able to conduct most of the examinations.”

(We are reaching our desired number of examinations. At any rate, most of these were moved to the second half of this year.)

Exams scheduled this year include those for nurses, pharmacists, physical therapists, dentists, chemists, midwives, civil engineers, and geologists, among others.