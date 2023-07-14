Home > News PNP nabs 3 more suspects in Salilig hazing ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 15 2023 12:46 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine police nab three suspects in the death of fraternity member John Matthew Salilig. They are among 11 persons ordered arrested by a court in Laguna province. Jeff Caparas has this story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 14, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: John Matthew Salilig Salilig hazing fraternity hazing PNP Laguna /video/news/07/15/23/pnp-arrests-2nd-suspect-in-photojournalists-ambush/video/news/07/15/23/doj-seeks-sc-help-on-pogos/sports/07/14/23/basketball-tolentino-erupts-for-41-as-northport-dismantles-phoenix/news/07/14/23/qcpd-walang-nakikitang-banta-sa-sona-ni-marcos-jr/news/07/14/23/act-teachers-allegedly-being-forced-to-participate-in-deped-learning-camp