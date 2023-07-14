Home  >  News

PNP nabs 3 more suspects in Salilig hazing

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 15 2023 12:46 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine police nab three suspects in the death of fraternity member John Matthew Salilig. They are among 11 persons ordered arrested by a court in Laguna province. Jeff Caparas has this story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 14, 2023
Read More:  John Matthew Salilig   Salilig hazing   fraternity hazing   PNP   Laguna  