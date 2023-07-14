Home  >  News

DOJ seeks SC help on POGOs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 15 2023 12:18 AM

The Philippine justice department seeks Supreme Court guidance in dealing with illegal offshore gaming operations. The move aims to settle a rift between the justice department and the police over a recent raid that nabbed five Chinese suspects. Mike Navallo has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 14, 2023
