DOJ seeks SC help on POGOs
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 15 2023 12:18 AM

The Philippine justice department seeks Supreme Court guidance in dealing with illegal offshore gaming operations. The move aims to settle a rift between the justice department and the police over a recent raid that nabbed five Chinese suspects. Mike Navallo has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 14, 2023