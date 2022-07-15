Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A group of nurses questioned Friday the government’s decision to lift the moratorium that prohibited colleges and universities from offering nursing programs.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Wednesday that they decided to withdraw the 11-year-old moratorium after a “thorough” review that began “at the height” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on ANC’s “Rundown,” Filipino Nurses United president Maristela Abenojar said they believe there is no basis for lifting the moratorium.

“I don’t know exactly why they have lifted the moratorium because there is, I believe there’s no basis, like for example what they are saying that we lack supply of nurses. That’s not true,” she said.

Abenojar noted that the Philippines has produced more than 935,000 nurses as of June 2022.

"We have plenty of graduates. Actually as of June this year, we already have around 935,000 produced registered nurses. And of that number 316,405 nurses are working outside of the Philippines as migrant workers.”

She said that the problem of lack of nursing schools in some regions of the country—such as in Eastern Visayas, some parts of Western Visayas, Caraga, Soccsksargen, and Zamboanga Peninsula—must be solved on a case-to-case basis.

Abenojar said CHED must also improve the quality of nursing education in the country.

“I think that CHED should address the problem on attrition rate in terms of the number of (BS Nursing) graduates out of so many enrollees. In the last 5 years, according to CHED they have recorded, from 2016-2021, a total of 347,798 enrollees. And only 16 percent graduated, or about 56,000 +.”

“So that alone is something to be addressed urgently, because it reflects the kind of education, the quality of education that is being offered by the 491 educational institutions offering nursing courses in the country,” she said.

“Secondly also, they have to look into the very low passing rate in terms of nurse licensure examination. Because in the past more than 2 decades, from year 2000 to this year, out of 1.3 million examinees who are, who took the nurse licensure examination, only 43 percent or 598,000+ have passed the board examination,” she noted.

--ANC, 15 July 2022


