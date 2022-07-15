Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - A group of private schools said Friday it would appeal to Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte to "give leeway" to them following her order of 100 percent in-person classes in November.

Duterte had issued Department of Education Order No. 34, which mandates public and private basic education schools to shift to 5 days of in-person classes per week starting November 2.

Distance and blended learning will no longer be allowed beyond the said date, according to the order.

Some private schools, such as those devastated by Typhoon Odette, are not prepared to hold in-person classes, said Leo Aberion, spokesperson of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools & Administrators (FAPSA).

"Our schools were affected by Odette so we have to renovate, we don't have enough classroom to prepare for face-to-face classes, especially in the Visayas," he told ANC's Headstart.

"This is not to disagree, because that's already an order, but on behalf of member-schools of FAPSA we're appealing to have a leeway on behalf of the private schools."

Some schools have also begun enrolment and parents who signed up for hybrid distance learning might withdraw their children, Aberion said.

"We’re afraid these parents might withdraw their enrolment. Because of the distance learning, we had during the pandemic…we offer it (to students) from other provinces, for example, so that’s our concern," he said.

In-person classes resumed in basic education in late 2021 in nearly 300 “pilot” schools, albeit at a limited capacity. Last February, the DepEd kicked off an “expansion,” allowing more schools to hold physical classes.