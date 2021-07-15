Home  >  News

Metro Manila, several other areas under GCQ starting July 16

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 15 2021 11:14 PM

A more relaxed general community quarantine will be implemented in Metro Manila and other areas in the country starting July 16.

But some experts say it's better to maintain health measures amid the lingering threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 15, 2021
 
