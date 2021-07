Ex-lawmaker says Pacquiao calling for ceasefire in PDP-Laban feud

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao is said to be asking for a ceasefire with a rival faction of his PDP-Laban party.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao's ally, Senator Koko Pimentel, hits back at Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque for belittling PDP-Laban. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 15, 2021