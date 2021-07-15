Home  >  News

DILG: 1.4 million COVID-19 rule violators apprehended since May

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 15 2021 06:57 PM

Authorities apprehended some 1.4 million individuals who violated COVID-19 protocols in the last 2 months, the interior department revealed on Thursday. 

President Rodrigo Duterte on May 6 instructed police to arrest people who do not wear their anti-virus masks properly, noted Interior Assistant Secretary Odilon Pasaraba. 

A total of 1,411,133 people were apprehended for failing to wear their masks and face shields properly, or for not complying with the required physical distancing, Pasaraba said. 

Around 1 million of them received warnings, about 42,000 were arrested, and the rest were fined or required to render community service, the official said in a televised public briefing. 

The Philippines has recorded some 1.4 million COVID-19 cases, the second highest tally in Southeast Asia. 

Non-compliance with protocols and more infectious variants have been blamed for fueling the outbreak. 
