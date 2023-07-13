Home  >  News

Chinese suspects in Las Pinas raid still under custody despite DOJ release order

Posted at Jul 14 2023 03:50 AM

A habeas corpus petition is filed for five Chinese nationals detained after a Philippine police raid on an online gaming firm. The five are reportedly still in police custody despite a release order from the justice department. Jeff Caparas reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2023
