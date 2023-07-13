Home > News Chinese suspects in Las Pinas raid still under custody despite DOJ release order ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 14 2023 03:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A habeas corpus petition is filed for five Chinese nationals detained after a Philippine police raid on an online gaming firm. The five are reportedly still in police custody despite a release order from the justice department. Jeff Caparas reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: Las Pinas raid POGO DOJ PNP Philippine police habeas corpus petition Chinese nationals /video/business/07/14/23/green-lanes-launched-to-attract-more-foreign-investors-in-ph/video/news/07/14/23/experts-urge-ph-govt-to-find-other-water-sources/video/news/07/14/23/lawmakers-seek-probe-into-pagcors-new-logo/video/news/07/14/23/ph-church-leaders-lawmakers-slam-drag-queens-blasphemy/news/07/14/23/malakas-na-buhos-ng-ulan-naranasan-sa-ilang-bahagi-ng-qc