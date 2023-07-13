Home  >  News

Lawmakers seek probe into PAGCOR's new logo

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2023 03:27 AM

Much ado about a logo. Several Philippine house lawmakers want to probe the controversial new logo of the country's gaming regulator. They are questioning the company and the cost involved in the new design. Sherrie Ann Torres reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2023
