Lawmakers seek probe into PAGCOR's new logo
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 14 2023 03:27 AM

Much ado about a logo. Several Philippine house lawmakers want to probe the controversial new logo of the country's gaming regulator. They are questioning the company and the cost involved in the new design. Sherrie Ann Torres reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2023