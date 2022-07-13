Home  >  News

Probe launched into sexual abuse complaints at Philippine High School for the Arts

Posted at Jul 14 2022 12:27 AM | Updated as of Jul 14 2022 12:29 AM

Allegations of sexual abuse rock a state-run boarding school for the arts in the Philippine province of Laguna.

State investigators and the education department are probing complaints by the school's former students. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2022
