Marcos Jr. names Vergeire as DOH officer-in-charge

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2022 10:41 PM

The spokesperson of the Department of Health is chosen to be its officer-in-charge as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to pick his health chief. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 14, 2022
 
