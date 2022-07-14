It takes 60 steps to get housing project approved: Habitat for Humanity

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Government is urged to streamline the process of getting housing projects approved, a non-profit organization said Thursday.

Over 6 million Filipino families are in need of quality housing, according to Jonathan Reckford, president of Habitat for Humanity.

"There are 60 steps to get a project approved right now. If we could reduce that to 10 steps, think how much faster we could build and that takes cost out if you take time out," he told ANC's Headstart.

"If we could tap the developer funds, work with local governments to get land, and then NGOs (non-government organizations) and private sector can build housing with local communities, that could scale so I really see the opportunity to do something big."

The organization currently has big projects in Negros Occidental and Cebu, Reckford said.

"One thing we're doing in Negros in this project with our partner the Healthy Foundation is we're using a really exciting cement frame bamboo technology," he said.

"We treated bamboo that is extremely low cost, available locally but when properly treated (is) extremely durable and sustainable. These are homes that will withstand typhoons but (are) still low-cost and environmentally friendly."

The NGO has so far helped over 600,000 families access housing microfinance loans, Reckford added.

"One of our goals is to then make it easier for those families to access good quality materials and skilled labors so they get value for those loans and we build safe, stronger housing in the informal sector as well as the formal sector," he said.