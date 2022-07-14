Home  >  News

Government employees worried about proposed 'rightsizing'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2022 10:49 PM

An organization of Philippine government employees fears massive layoffs as the new administration plans to right-size the bureaucracy.

The budget department said the move can help government save billions of pesos. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 14, 2022
 
