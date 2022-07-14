Government employees worried about proposed 'rightsizing'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 14 2022 10:49 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, DBM, Department of Budget and Management, rightsizing, government, government employees
- /sports/07/14/22/pba-northport-ends-slump-with-win-over-phoenix
- /life/07/14/22/the-bread-project-little-things-matter
- /business/07/14/22/mobile-purchases-in-ph-2x-higher-than-on-desktop-computers-study
- /news/07/14/22/pinoy-nakapagtayo-ng-cafe-sa-lithuania
- /video/news/07/14/22/intindihin-na-lang-ang-delay-sa-delivery-ng-natl-id-ph-post-office