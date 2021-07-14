'Yung 2nd dose ubos na rin': Marikina worried over delay in delivery of COVID vaccine

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The delay in the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac is a challenge for Marikina City which vaccinates around 20,000 people everyday, its local chief executive said.

“Total of 20,000 every day ang binabakunahan namin sa Marikina. Maiipon lamang ito kaya magdodouble time kami doon sa scheduling at pagbabakuna dahil sa delay na nangyari. Within the protocol naman yung delay dahil may 4 days tayo na ina-allow yung protocol natin na maibakuna yung second dose,” said Mayor Marcelino Teodoro.

(Were vaccinating a total of 20,000 per day here in Marikina. It would only accumulate and we will need to work overtime in the scheduling and administering the vaccine due to this delay. But the delay is within the protocol because the protocol allows 4 days before the second dose is administered.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Teodoro said that for Wednesday, around 7,600 residents won’t be able to get their second dose of the vaccine due to lack of supply.

“Binigyan kami ng advisory ng National Vaccine Operations Center na yung nakareserbang second dose gamitin na para sa first dose at magtira na lang sa isang linggong supply. Ang nangyari, isang linggo na kaming hindi nakakapagbakuna for first dose dahil nga ang ginagamit naming supply ay para sa second dose. Ang malungkot, yung second dose ubos na at wala nang magamit tayo ngayon.

(We were given an advisory by the National Vaccine Operations Center to use the vaccines reserved for the second dose as first dose and just leave a week’s supply. For a week now, we have not administered the first dose because we already used up the supply for the second dose. It’s sad because we don’t have anymore supply even for the second dose.)

On Wednesday morning, one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac arrived in the Philippines and these will be administered nationwide, according to vaccine czar Carlito Galvez. Another batch of 1.5 million vaccine doses are expected to arrive on July 17.

“Yun ang inaasahan naming maidedeliver ito sa mga LGU at hinihintay lang yung tinatawag na certificate of analysis para matiyak na ligtas at saka yung efficacy,” he said.

(We are hoping that these would be delivered to the LGUs and they are just waiting for the certificate of analysis to ensure its safety and efficacy.)

The LGU, he said, continue to advice residents set to be vaccinated that they may be rescheduled for inoculation on Thursday or Friday.



- TeleRadyo 14 July 2021

