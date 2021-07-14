Palace shrugs off Trillanes 'gutter' talk after Duterte barbs

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Malacañang on Wednesday shrugged off what it dubbed as "gutter talk" from former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who is in a fresh word war with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Trillanes last week alleged Duterte and an ally plundered P6 billion from public coffers, which they denied. Duterte said Trillanes just wanted to "hold power" and scored the former lawmaker for his supposed "rude mouth."

The former senator, in turn, said Duterte was "bangag" (spaced out) and seemed to be "high" in his last public address.

"Hindi po iyan galing sa tao na dapat sinasagot. Wala pong kuwenta iyong tao na pinag-aral ng taumbayan na hindi po nirerespeto ang opisina ng Presidente," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque of the former Navy officer.

(That did not come from a person who should be answered. Someone who the public sent to school and has no respect for the office of the President.)

"Puwede po tayong mag-debate sa issue pero kung ganiyan lang naman po, hindi na po pinapansin iyan. That’s gutter talk, and we will not respond to it," he said in a press briefing.

(We can debate on the issue, but if that's just how it is, that is not even worth notice.)