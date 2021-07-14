Home  >  News

Axed PDP-Laban official says Duterte cannot be expelled from ruling party

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 14 2021 10:03 PM

Feuding factions within the dominant Philippine party of President Rodrigo Duterte dismissed any talk of his possible expulsion should he run for vice president next year.

But Duterte's spokesman taunts PDP-Laban members that their ranks will shrivel if Duterte abandons their party. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 14, 2021
 
