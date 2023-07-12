Home  >  News

Public outraged over throwing of puppy off footbridge by security guard

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2023 01:54 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine animal rights groups are enraged by the tragic death of a puppy that was thrown off a footbridge by a mall security guard.
Story from Zyann Ambrosio.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 12, 2023
Read More:  Philippine animal rights   animal rights groups   puppy   footbridge   security guard   animal rights   puppy thrown   puppy dies   puppy death   animal cruelty  