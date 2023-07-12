PH, allies commemorate 2016 Hague ruling vs China

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines' 7-year-old arbitral victory over China was commemorated Wednesday. The country's allies hailed the July 2016 Hague ruling that dismissed Beijing's claim to the entire South China Sea. A former Philippine Supreme Court justice urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to already assert the ruling. Zen Hernandez has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 12, 2023