Home  >  News

PH, allies commemorate 2016 Hague ruling vs China

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2023 02:07 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines' 7-year-old arbitral victory over China was commemorated Wednesday. The country's allies hailed the July 2016 Hague ruling that dismissed Beijing's claim to the entire South China Sea. A former Philippine Supreme Court justice urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to already assert the ruling. Zen Hernandez has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 12, 2023
Read More:  2016 Hague ruling   Philippines arbitral victory   China   South China Sea   Antonio Carpio   Ferdinand Marcos Jr   arbitral award   arbitration   permanent court of arbitration   Philippines China   Philippines China relations   territorial disputes   maritime disputes  