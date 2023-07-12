Home > News PH, allies commemorate 2016 Hague ruling vs China ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 13 2023 02:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippines' 7-year-old arbitral victory over China was commemorated Wednesday. The country's allies hailed the July 2016 Hague ruling that dismissed Beijing's claim to the entire South China Sea. A former Philippine Supreme Court justice urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to already assert the ruling. Zen Hernandez has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: 2016 Hague ruling Philippines arbitral victory China South China Sea Antonio Carpio Ferdinand Marcos Jr arbitral award arbitration permanent court of arbitration Philippines China Philippines China relations territorial disputes maritime disputes /sports/07/13/23/pvl-cargo-movers-cool-smashers-seek-to-seal-semis-berths/classified-odd/07/13/23/google-ai-health-chatbot-passes-us-medical-exam-study/news/07/13/23/halos-p30-m-jackpot-sa-grand-lotto-655-napanalunan/video/news/07/13/23/public-outraged-over-throwing-of-puppy-off-footbridge/video/business/07/13/23/ph-shares-return-to-6400-level