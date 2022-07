Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday said it would ramp up clearing operations along sidewalks and thoroughfares as it prepares for heavier traffic in the capital region once face-to-face classes resume.

"Talagang paiigtingin natin ito kasi wala naman tayong dagdag na kalsada para maaccommodate itong mga bagong behikulo kasi kumbaga overloaded na talaga yung ating mga kalsadahan," MMDA officer in charge Baltazar Melgar told state television PTV.

"So kailangan talaga natin malinis ang ating mga kalsada kasi gagamitin nating mga alternate route," he said.

The MMDA is also studying if the number coding system should be implemented the entire day, instead of limiting it to rush hours, he said.

The proposed changes came about a week after Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said that she hope to restart face to face classes in August, and fully resume physical classes by November.