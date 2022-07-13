Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy of PTV

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Wednesday said it needed around P6.8 billion to address its license plate backlog.

"Malaki po ang backlog natin sa plaka po," said LTO officer-in-charge Romeo Vera Cruz. "I think we need about P6.8 billion to address all of these backlogs—iyong 4-wheel at saka iyong motorcycle, lalo na ang motorcycle malaki talaga," he said in a public briefing.

(Our backlog is huge. I think we need about P6.8 billion to address all of these backlogs for 4-wheel vehicles and motorcycles, especially the motorcycles, which is really big.)

Vera Cruz said there was "no problem" in the production "because we have modern plate-making plants", 2 robots, and 10 manual embossing machines.

"Kaya kayang-kaya po natin iyang backlog kapag mayroon na pong pondo po," he said.

(We can solve that backlog once there are funds.)

Last month, the LTO said that the motorcycle plate backlog has reached 10 million.

The agency said it asked Congress for a P2.6 billion budget to outsource the production of the plate backlog in 2019.