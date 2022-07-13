Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday reminded employers and company owners to maintain occupational safety and health standards in their offices, following a Makati elevator accident that killed 2 employees.

Noel Binag, executive director of DOLE's Occupational Safety and Health Center, said employers are liable for incidents that happen in the workplace.

"Ang nakalagay sa ating batas sa Republic Act 1105 ay dapat ang employer, ang may-ari ng kumpanya ay sinisiguro po niya na ang kanilang workplaces ay ligtas ang ating mga manggagawa at hindi sila nae-expose sa mga hazards na puwedeng magbigay ng sakit at magdudulot ng injuries," Binag said in a televised briefing.

(Our law states that our employers, those who own the companies, should make sure that their workplaces are safe for our workers and they are not exposed to hazards and any health and safety risks.)

Binag noted that some companies, based on their inspections, lacked safety officers and even a safety and health committee.

Occupational safety and health violators, he noted, could face up to P100,000 fine per day for non-compliance.

"'Yung iba po kailangang magtalaga sila ng first aide [staff] nila at yung mga malalaking kumpanya ay dapat magkaroon sila ng occupational health personnel na handa sila na magkaroon ng mga emergency or mga aksidente," he added.

(Some firms must appoint their first aiders and big companies should have their occupational health personnel so they could be prepared during accidents.)

Earlier this week, two maintenance operators died while repairing a broken elevator inside Burgundy Corporate Tower in Makati City.

Because of this, labor groups have called for stricter laws that could uphold workers' safety.