MANILA — It was "wrong" for the Court of Appeals (CA) to rule that cyber libel cases can still be filed within 15 years from publication, a media law professor said Wednesday, underscoring that Congress can only amend the provisions of the law.

"Napakalaking pagkakamali ng Court of Appeals dahil nakalagay po dito [sa Revised Penal Code] the crime of libel shall be prescribed... in one year. Wala pong kapangyarihan ang Court of Appeals na gumawa ng batas o gumawa ng panibagong batas," said Marichu Lambino, a University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication professor.

The CA — in its ruling denying Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and former Rappler writer-researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr.'s appeal against their conviction for cyber libel case filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng — had argued that because the Cybercrime Prevention Act increased the jail term for cyber libel to up to 8 years in prison, the penalty became “afflictive” which, under article 90 of the RPC, prescribes in 15 years.

“Considering the increase of penalty by one degree pursuant to Section 6 of the Cybercrime Law, the penalty for cyber libel becomes afflictive and shall prescribe in fifteen (15) years, following Articles 25 and 90 of the Revised Penal Code,” the court said.

But Lambino pointed out that the RPC separated the prescriptive period for libel from the general provision.

"Mayroon pong general provision na kung afflictive ito nga po iyong prescriptive period. Tapos sinundan siya ng sumunod na paragraph, 'yung sumunod na paragraph inihiwalay 'yung... libel. Nakahiwalay siyang probisyon," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

The CA ruling is not yet a binding precedent unless affirmed by a Supreme Court en banc decision.

Rappler had earlier said Ressa and Santos would avail themselves of legal remedies even all the way to the Supreme Court.

'NTC ORDER VIOLATES FREEDOM OF CONTRACT'

Lambino also touched on the National Telecommunications Commission's controversial order limiting blocktime deals between broadcasters, saying it was violating the right of companies to enter into contracts.

"Ito po ay lumalabag sa isa sa mga pinakasagradong karapatan sa Bill of Rights 'yun pong tinatawag na freedom of contract. Lahat po tayo ay may karapatan at kalayaan na mag-enter into contracts... lalong-lalo na kung ang mga kontrata naman ay hindi naman ilegal," she explained.

She added that the NTC did not cite any law or provision that would back its order, and that it was a form of prior restraint.

"Wala pong batayan sa anumang batas at anumang kapangyarihan ang kanilang gagawin na ire-require nila ang media organization na 'puwede ba ipa-approve n'yo muna sa amin [ang kontrata],'" Lambino said. —with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

—TeleRadyo, July 13, 2022