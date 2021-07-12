Pagbabakuna ng first dose ng COVID-19 vaccine tuloy sa Caloocan

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ibinalita nitong Lunes na ubos na maging ang first dose ng Sinovac sa ilang mga lungsod sa Metro Manila, at mababa na rin ang supply ng bakuna sa ibang lungsod.

Pero sa Caloocan, tuluy-tuloy pa rin ang pagbabakuna ng first dose nitong Martes.

Sa Kasarinlan Elementary School sa Barangay 28, mahaba ang pilang nagsimula hatinggabi pa. Limandaang slots ang allotted dito.

Maraming tao maagang pumila sa Kasarinlan.

Sa South Caloocan may 1,500 slots sa 3 vaccination sites, habang sa North Caloocan may 1,200 slots for first dose.

Sa Kasarinlan, gusto na raw ma-secure ng mga pumila ang slot at mabakunahan.

Gabi-gabing nagpo-post ng schedule ang Caloocan LGU at first come, first served ang nangyayari.

Tinatantya naman ang pila para di lumagpas sa 500 slots.

Samantala, full force ang barangay para magbantay dito at maliwanag naman dito. — Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News