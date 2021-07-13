Health protocols mahigpit na ipinatutupad sa Negros Oriental: gobernador

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Mahigpit na ipinatutupad ang health protocols sa Negros Oriental sa kabila ng pagtaas ng bilang ng COVID-19, ayon sa gobernador.

"All the mayors, including myself, had already coordinated with each other kung ano talaga ang dapat gagawin para magbaba 'yung cases ng COVID-19 sa Negros Oriental," ani Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo sa panayam sa Teleradyo Martes.

Nasa modified enhanced community quarantine ang probinsiya hanggang Hulyo 16 upang mapigilan ang pagkalat ng sakit.

Sinabi ng Department of Health-Central Visayas nitong Lunes na tumataas ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa rehiyon.

Ayon kay Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal ng DOH-7, ang virus mutation, increased transmissibility at hindi pagsunod sa minimum health standards ang mga dahilan sa pagdami ng COVID-19 cases.

"Hindi po natin mabe-blame sa LGUs kasi all the LCEs have put their best foot forward in terms of controlling the spread of the virus. It has to come from the public, individual and community as well, dapat i-own up po ang responsibility," aniya.

Ayon kay Degamo, nakapagtala ang Negros Oriental ng kabuuang 9,794 COVID-19 cases nang magsimula ang pandemya. Kabilang dito ang 8,235 recoveries, 174 fatalities at 1,385 active cases.

"I'm happy to report... to the people na malaki talaga ang pagbaba simula nung nag-MECQ kami," aniya.

Nakapagbigay na rin ang probinsiya ng first dose sa 98,000 katao nang magsimula ang vaccination drive nito. Hindi rin sila nagpapasok ng mga bisita sa Dumaguete kung walang RT-PCR test.

