Gov't urged to 'stick to plan' to prioritize Metro Manila Plus 8 in COVID-19 vaccination

The OCTA research group on Tuesday called on government to "stick to the plan" of prioritizing Metro Manila and 8 other areas in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the supply of which remain limited.

Majority of coronavirus infections still spread from NCR Plus or Metro Manila, Cavite, Pampanga, Batangas, Rizal, Bulacan, and the metropolitan cities of Cebu and Davao, noted OCTA fellow Ranjit Rye.

This is why keeping these areas on the vaccination priority list will bring an "impact all over the country" and the economy, he said.

"Mayroon na tayong blueprint, iyong NCR Plus 8. Sana po, hindi mabahiran ng pulitika, ng mga iba’t ibang influences iyong ating plan. If we stick to that plan, the country will move forward," Rye said in a televised public briefing.

(We already have a blueprint, the NCR Plus. We hope that our plan will not be tainted by politics, other influences.)

"Kung kakaunti ang supply mo (if your supply is limited)... we have to make very efficient not just the way we jab, but make each jab count," added Rye, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines.

OCTA's reminder comes after government said Johnson & Johnson shots would be "deployed equitably", with all regions set to receive at least 100,000 doses each.

The Philippines has received 20.7 million COVID-19 shots so far, and at least 3.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated as of July 11.

The government aims to vaccinate 58 to 70 million of the 109 population this year to safely reopen the economy, which suffered its worst postwar slump last year due to the COVID-19 crisis.