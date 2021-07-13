Home  >  News

Duterte hopes next administration will be 'more competent'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 13 2021 10:44 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sarcastic well wishes by President Rodrigo Duterte for the country's political opposition.

Duterte hopes for a better administration to take over next year as he offers yet another reason for his potential vice presidential bid. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 13, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   Halalan 2022   2022 elections   Duterte administration  