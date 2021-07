Metro Manila should stay under GCQ, says OCTA

Watch more on iWantTFC

The OCTA research group on Tuesday urged government to keep Metro Manila under general community quarantine (GCQ), the second loosest quarantine level, past the middle of July.

Home to some nearly 13.5 million people, Metro Manila is under GCQ "with some restrictions" until July 15.

It should keep its current quarantine after July 15 as a safeguard against the more contagious Delta COVID-19 variant, said OCTA fellow Ranjit Rye.

"Although maganda ang sitwasyon ngayon sa NCR, kailangan ho tuloy-tuloy, ma-sustain natin ito, habang sinasabayan natin ng pag-increase ng vaccination natin," he said in a televised press briefing,

(Although our situation now in the NCR is good, it needs to continue, be sustained, while we increase our vaccinations.)

"We are not yet ready for MGCQ (modified general community quarantine)," added Rye, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines.

COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila have fallen from a peak in March and April as more people become vaccinated, but several areas outside the capital region are under the strictest quarantine level as infections surge.

The Philippines has recorded some 1.4 million coronavirus cases, the second highest in Southeast Asia. But the country has not yet detected community transmission of the highly transmissible Delta variant.